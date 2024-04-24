Sure. Here is your headline: **The Buzz: Top Stories of The Day**

Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 1 MN-EXPLOSION ****IED explosion damages bridge on NH 2 in Manipur Imphal: A bridge on the National Highway 2 in ethnic violence-hit Manipur's Kangpokpi district was partially damaged in an IED explosion early on Wednesday, disrupting traffic movement in the area, police said.*** CAL 2 TR-HEATWAVE-SCHOOL-CLOSURE ****Heatwave: Tripura govt orders closure of all schools from April 24-27 Agartala: With Tripura reeling under heatwave conditions, the government ordered that all schools in the state will remain closed from April 24 to 27, an official said on Wednesday.**** ELN 65 ELECTIONS-WB-MAMATA ****Seven-phase LS polls schedule to satisfy BJP: Mamata Ausgram: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked why the Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases amid severe heatwave across the country and alleged that the schedule for the general elections was designed to ''satisfy the BJP''. **** ELN 42 ELECTION-JH-MCC-FIR ****FIR lodged against BJP Dhanbad LS candidate for violating Model code of conduct Dhanbad: An FIR has been registered against BJP candidate from Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat Dulu Mahto and five of his supporters for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC), an official said on Wednesday.**** ELN 33 ELECTIONS-OD-PATNAIK-CAMPAIGN-LAUNCH ****Patnaik launches BJD's poll campaign, pledges to make Odisha number one state by 2036 Hinjili: Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched his party's campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and pledged to make Odisha the number one state in the country by 2036.****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)