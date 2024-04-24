Cong Flagship Poll Campaigners: Rahul, Priyanka to Rally in Gujarat

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others will address public meetings in Gujarat to campaign for party candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition party said on Wednesday.

The Congress will begin its Lok Sabha campaign for Gujarat from Friday, and the party's national leadership will hold public rallies in different parts of the state and address the media over various issues, the Gujarat unit of the party said.

On April 27, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold a public meeting at Dharampur under Valsad Lok Sabha seat in support of the party's candidate and sitting legislator Anant Patel, the party said in a statement. Valsad is a Scheduled Tribe-reserved seat.

On Monday (April 29), Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally at Patan in north Gujarat where the party has fielded its former MLA Chandanji Thakor as its candidate.

Congress' Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot will also address public meetings in different constituencies, it said.

The party's campaign will conclude on May 5, two days before the polling to be held in Gujarat on May 7 for election to 25 out of 26 Parliamentary seats and by-election to five assembly seats. No polling will be held in Surat Lok Sabha seat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal has been declared as unopposed winner by the Election Commission.

Among other national leaders, senior leader and former Member of Parliament Abhishek Singhvi will address the press in Ahmedabad on April 28. Congress national women's wing president Alka Lamba will also campaign for party candidates in Gujarat.

Congress leaders Pawan Khera and national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate will also address public meetings.

Youth leaders of the Congress party, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Imran Pratapgarhi and national president of the Youth Congress B V Srinivas have also been invited to address the press and participate in public meetings in the state and present the party's agenda of ''youth justice''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)