Left Menu

1,500 Grocery Kits Seized in Wayanad, Allegations of Voter Inducement

Wayanad police seized 1,500 provision kits and 1,200 tobacco kits suspected of influencing voters ahead of Kerala elections. The BJP claimed the kits were from a temple devotee or for the Vishu festival, but the flying squad confiscated them.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:39 IST
1,500 Grocery Kits Seized in Wayanad, Allegations of Voter Inducement
  • Country:
  • India

A day before polling in Kerala for the general elections, Wayanad police on Thursday registered a case over the seizure of around 1,500 kits, containing daily provisions from a trade establishment at Sulthan Bathery here, which are suspected to be have been readied to ''influence voters''.

The kits containing miscellaneous provisions, including coconut oil, sugar, and tea powder among other things, were seized by the Election Commission's flying squad, jointly with the Sulthan Bathery police.

Police reached the spot, acting on a tip off that kits of household provisions were being packed allegedly to be distributed at some nearby places.

A case has been registered under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code along with section 123 (1) of the Representation of People Act (bribery).

A police official added that they had also seized around 1,200 kits containing tobacco products. Meanwhile, similar grocery kits were seized by the flying squad of the Election Commission from various other places in the district.

Some of them were seized from workers and office-bearers of the BJP, according to the allegations of opposition parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and the Congress. At one place, the kits were seized from a BJP local leader's house.

BJP candidate and the party's state chief K Surendran clamed that the kits were prepared at some temple by a devotee and that they were being portrayed as kits used to induce voters in the election.

Other BJP leaders claimed that some kits were prepared for distribution as part of the Vishu festival. ''But we received it late. We kept it for distributing after the elections,'' they claimed.

The flying squad seized all the products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024