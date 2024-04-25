Telangana CM: Upcoming LS polls to test reservation system

Claiming that the ongoing elections are a referendum on whether reservations should continue or be abolished in the country, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that if voted to power at the Centre, the Congress will increase the quota beyond 50 per cent.

Addressing a party programme here, Reddy cautioned that every vote that is cast in favour of the BJP will bolster the saffron party to end the reservation system.

"Not only will we continue reservations for SC, ST, and OBC, but also Congress's clear policy is to give more than 50 per quota to these sections.

Please support if this system (reservations) is to be implemented or vote for the BJP or NDA if the reservations are to be abolished," Reddy said.

The CM made a fervent appeal to voters to elect the Congress party in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana so that it will take on the responsibility of protecting the reservations and also increase them.

"These elections are a referendum on whether reservations should be there or abolished in this country," he said. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the country raised debt of Rs 113 lakh crore under the NDA rule in the past ten years against Rs 55 lakh crore from 1947 till 2014 under various governments. Later, at a roadshow in Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency under Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat here, Reddy alleged that PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were planning to scrap all reservations.

''BJP is conspiring to abolish reservations and to change the Constitution,'' he said without elaborating.

If the conspiracy is to be countered, BJP should be ''buried'' and the Congress should be elected, he said.

The CM called the BJP as 'British Janata Party' as the ''(British) East India Company had also come through Gujarat like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah''.

The East India Company went on to occupy the whole country after gaining a foothold. Similarily, Modi and Shah are trying to abolish existing reservations after ''occupying'' the country, he claimed.

Bypoll would be held in Secunderabad Cantonment assembly segment on May 13 in view of the death of sitting MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident in February this year.

