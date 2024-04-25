Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha's extensive campaign concludes with 30 rallies, 18 road shows covering over 6,000 km

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha aggressively campaigned for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections and Vidhan Sabha by-election, participating in 30 public rallies, 18 road shows, and 7 padayatras. Commencing his election campaign on March 16, Chief Minister Dr Saha spared no stone unturned in ensuring the success of BJP candidates like Biplab Kumar Deb in West Parliamentary Constituency, Kriti Singh Debbarma in East Parliamentary Constituency and Dipak Majumdar for Ram Nagar Assembly Constituency.

Throughout his campaign, Dr Saha predominantly utilized trains and road travel to reach voters. Opting for grassroots methods of transportation, he covered approximately 6250 kilometres by road and more than 1600 kilometres by train. Moreover, demonstrating his dedication, Dr Saha also walked 28 kilometres during the campaign, underscoring his profound commitment to the cause. During the election campaign, Dr Saha also interacted with people and received immense praise from the people. Response to Dr Saha's roadshows and padayatras found huge popularity in the Tribal areas despite belonging to the Bengali community.

It is also worth noting here that the vocal campaign for East Tripura came to an end on Wednesday. The elections for the high-profile seat are slated to take place on April 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

