MP Cong leader accuses BJP of ignoring grievances by focusing on 'mangalsutras'

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Umang Singhar on Friday said the BJP was skirting issues facing the public in its Lok Sabha poll campaign and was focussing on womens mangalsutras.Singhar, the leader of opposition in the MP Assembly, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not talking about inflation, unemployment, minimum support price to farmers etc.The BJP leaders are talking about womens mangalsutras.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 26-04-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 21:11 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Umang Singhar on Friday said the BJP was skirting issues facing the public in its Lok Sabha poll campaign and was focussing on ''women's mangalsutras''.

Singhar, the leader of opposition in the MP Assembly, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not talking about inflation, unemployment, minimum support price to farmers etc.

''The BJP leaders are talking about women's mangalsutras. This is disgusting politics. The BJP wants to divert the attention of people,'' he told PTI.

Singhar claimed due to the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Union government and price rise, women were forced to mortgage their mangalsutras to raise funds.

''The Centre has not provided sub plan funds to tribal areas. The BJP wants to form government by taking the votes of tribals, but it does not want their development,'' he claimed.

Singhar, a senior tribal leader of the Congress, had recently come under attack from the BJP for questioning Indore's seven consecutive wins in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan.

''Sanitation workers are cleaning the city, but due to big scams in Indore Municipal Corporation, there is a lot of dirt,'' Singhar had said.

