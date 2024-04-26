Congress has Muslim League's agenda, says it will make separate law for minorities: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that Congress has said it would make a separate law for minorities, and asked whether the country should ''function on the basis of Sharia''. Speaking at an election rally in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh, he also said that those who refused invitation for the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya for their vote bank politics did not have the right to rule the country.

Bemetara falls in Durg Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls on May 7.

''...They (Congress) have said they will make a separate law for minorities. Tell me, should the country function on the basis of Sharia? Should triple talaq be reintroduced? Congress has been heading forward with the agenda of Muslim League,'' the senior BJP leader alleged.

''Rahul baba, neither the people will elect you, nor will triple talaq be reintroduced. I am saying today that we will not allow anyone to touch CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act), triple talaq (prohibition act) and (scrapping of) Article 370,'' he said.

In the greed of its vote bank, the Congress maintained Article 370 in Kashmir for many years, Shah alleged. ''You (people) all elected Modi ji the prime minister for the second time and he abolished Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and Kashmir became a part of India forever,'' he said. Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Shah said the prime minister has ended terrorism and safeguarded the country.

''The Congress nourished and nurtured Naxalism due to its political interest. When Modi ji became the PM, he ended Naxalism from the country in 10 years. The menace survived only in Chhattisgarh because the Bhupesh Kakka-led Congress government was in power in the state (2018-2023),'' he said. But as soon as you elected Vishnu Deo Sai as the Chief Minister (in the last assembly elections), he and Home Minister (Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma) worked to eliminate around 90 Naxalites in just four months. 123 Naxalites were arrested and 225 surrendered (during this period), he said.

''Give a third term to PM Modi, and Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh in two years,'' he averred.

Nobody can accomplish in 1,000 years what Modi has done in 10 years, Shah said.

During the Sonia (Sonia Gandhi)-Manmohan (former PM Manmohan Singh) led UPA government, every day terrorists used to enter from Pakistan and carry out bomb blasts. You made Modi ji the Prime Minister. Pakistan had got into the habit of attacking and carried out attacks in Uri and Pulwama. But this time Manmohan Singh was not the prime minister, it was Narendra Modi. Our jawans entered Pakistan and eliminated terrorists by carrying out surgical strikes and air strikes within just 10 days (of the attacks), he said.

The Union minister also accused the Congress of being anti-Other Backward Class, and said it was Modi's guarantee that no one can touch the reservations for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and OBCs.

''Rahul baba, among all the parties in the country, Congress is anti-OBC. Congress for years did not act on the Kaka Kalelkar report and the Mandal Commission report and made them disappear. Modi ji gave constitutional status to the backward classes commission. Modi ji did the work of giving reservation to OBCs,'' he added.

''They spread lies that BJP will remove the reservation, I am saying that no one can touch the reservation of SC, ST and OBC, this is Modi's guarantee,'' he added.

Narendra Modi has been chief minister and prime minister for 23 years, but no corruption charges were levelled against him, while on the other hand, there are leaders of Congress and UPA who committed scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Now dressed in new clothes of 'INDI' (opposition) alliance, they have been seeking votes, he said.

Shah sought votes in favor of party candidate Vijay Baghel from Durg seat and said that in the last assembly elections, the people of the state had defeated the appeasement politics of Congress.

''I pay tribute to Bhuneshwar Sahu, who lost his life due to vote bank politics of Congress,'' he said.

On April 8, last year Bhuneshwar Sahu (22) was killed in a violence erupted in Biranpur village of Bemetara district after an altercation between school children from the two communities. Sahu's father Ishwar Sahu was elected as BJP MLA in the last assembly polls from Saja assembly seat.

Shah said, ''The people of Chhattisgarh took Bhuneshwar's murder very seriously not only in Durg but in the entire Chhattisgarh. We had made Ishwar Sahu (Bhuneshwar's father) a candidate, no one believed that he would defeat a strong leader like Ravindra Choubey (of Congress). The people of Chhattisgarh gave their mandate against appeasement politics.'' ''Congress used to oppose the creation of Chhattisgarh state. BJP leader and our former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Chhattisgarh (in 2000),'' he added.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Vijay Baghel from Durg.

