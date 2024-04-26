Omar Abdullah lauds senior J-K leaders for backing NC in Lok Sabha polls

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, Friday expressed gratitude to former minister Basharat Bukhari and former MP Abdul Rasheed Shaheen for announcing their support to the party.

Both Bukhari and Shaheen have announced that they will support the NC for the polls which are scheduled to be held on May 20.

Abdullah is the candidate for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Thanking them for their support, Abdullah said their endorsement comes as a significant boost to the party's campaign, ''fortifying our resolve to represent the people of Baramulla with dedication and integrity''.

He said with their support, the NC is poised to overcome any challenges and obstacles that may arise during the election process. This united front sends a powerful message of solidarity and determination, reaffirming the NC's commitment to serve the interests of the Kashmiri people and safeguarding their voices in the parliamentary arena, Abdullah said in a statement.

He said together, with their backing, the party is confident in its ability to secure victory and pave the way for a brighter future for Kashmir.

Abdullah is pitted against Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone and Peoples Democratic Party leader Mir Fayaz in the North Kashmir constituency.

