Left Menu

Omar Abdullah lauds senior J-K leaders for backing NC in Lok Sabha polls

Omar Abdullah thanked former minister Basharat Bukhari and former MP Abdul Rasheed Shaheen for supporting National Conference (NC) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The NC vice president said their support would boost the party's campaign and help them overcome challenges. Abdullah, who is contesting from Baramulla, highlighted the NC's commitment to representing the people of Baramulla and safeguarding their voices in Parliament.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:28 IST
Omar Abdullah lauds senior J-K leaders for backing NC in Lok Sabha polls
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, Friday expressed gratitude to former minister Basharat Bukhari and former MP Abdul Rasheed Shaheen for announcing their support to the party.

Both Bukhari and Shaheen have announced that they will support the NC for the polls which are scheduled to be held on May 20.

Abdullah is the candidate for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Thanking them for their support, Abdullah said their endorsement comes as a significant boost to the party's campaign, ''fortifying our resolve to represent the people of Baramulla with dedication and integrity''.

He said with their support, the NC is poised to overcome any challenges and obstacles that may arise during the election process. This united front sends a powerful message of solidarity and determination, reaffirming the NC's commitment to serve the interests of the Kashmiri people and safeguarding their voices in the parliamentary arena, Abdullah said in a statement.

He said together, with their backing, the party is confident in its ability to secure victory and pave the way for a brighter future for Kashmir.

Abdullah is pitted against Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone and Peoples Democratic Party leader Mir Fayaz in the North Kashmir constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024