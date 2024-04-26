LS polls: Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confident of "result in Congress' favour"

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao asserted confidence that the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be in the Congress party's favour as the voting concluded for 14 out of 28 seats in the state on Friday. He also said that the grand old party will win more than 20 seats in the state.

"In Karnataka, there is a chance to win more than 20 seats (for Congress). I believe the result will be in our favour after the first voting in the state. This time, we hope to win in the Bengaluru city. Generally, the voter turnout is less than 60 per cent in Bengaluru. Voting is necessary for democracy," Dinesh Rao told ANI on Friday. The Congress leader cast his vote in Karnataka's Bengaluru earlier in the day. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged first-time voters to "go for a change" as BJP has been in power in the centre for a decade and to give his party, the Congress a chance.

"Karnataka is going to poll; the state is giving very big results and people are very happy as whatever we said in the last elections we have delivered. Women are cutting across the party line, all of them are favouring us and I thank all of them. For the first-time voters- the youth of this country, I have to say that Congress has put up a beautiful manifesto. You have to make a change as it is needed, you have given 10 years and now let's go for a change," he said. The voting on 14 seats was held today in Karnataka alongside 12 other states/Union Territories.

In the second phase, the voting was held in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States/Union Territory, including 13 in Rajasthan, 20 in Kerala, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu & Kashmir. The first phase of voting in 102 constituencies across 21 states/UTs were held on April 19. The third phase of the seven-phase parliamentary elections will be held on May 7 and the final phase will be on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

