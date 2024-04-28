"BJP is in hearts of people, Congress is on roads": Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are in the hearts of Indians, and Congress is now on the roads. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the welfare of the people. "PM Modi and BJP are now in the hearts of the people of the country and Congress is now on the roads," Dass told ANI.

Expressing his views on the Lok Sabha polls, the senior BJP leader said. "I think that BJP's seats will definitely increase and Congress' seats will decrease." The Assam Minister predicted that, this time Congress' seat number will come down below 50. "There is no chance for the Congress and INDI alliance to win more than 100 seats," Dass added.

Lauding the Assam government and BJP, Dass also talked about the free distribution of grains and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The people got free grains and vaccines during the time of Covid... People have received gas connections under the Ujjawala scheme, bank accounts of more than 60 crore poor people have been opened... These things were not done by any Prime Minister but PM Narendra Modi did this to uplift the poor people," he said.

Two days ago, Ranjeet Kumar Dass had exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win more seats than before and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power. The Assam Minister had held several election campaign rallies in the Barpeta parliamentary constituency and spoke about the welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government and the Assam government.

While speaking to ANI, the Assam Minister had said, "It is 100 per cent sure that this time also BJP-led NDA will form the government. BJP will get more seats this time compared to the previous elections." "Jab tak Chand (Moon) rahega tab tak Hindustan mein BJP ka sashan rahega (BJP will rule the country till there is Moon)," Dass had said.

The first two phases of polls in Assam in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies were held on April 19 and 26. The third phase of polls in four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will be held on May 7. The BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

In 2014, the BJP secured seven of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won three seats each. In the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to nine, while the Congress won just three seats, and the AIUDF a single seat. (ANI)

