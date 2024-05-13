Shishu Bihar school in Tripura achieves outstanding results in CBSE board exams

Shishu Bihar school in Tripura has once again proven its commitment to academic excellence, boasting an impressive overall pass percentage of 97 per cent in the CBSE Board Exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class X and XII exams on Monday.

The school has a history of producing top-tier results, and this year, students continued to shine brightly, achieving 100 per cent marks in individual subjects. Among the jubilant achievers, Rishika Bhattacharya emerged as the highest scorer of the school with 97 per cent.

Speaking about her success, Rishika said, "My marks obtained are 97 per cent. I am the highest scorer in the school and am interested in pursuing further studies in science." Her scores were 94 in English, 96 in science, 98 in Social Studies, 98 in Bengali, and 99 in Maths.

The school's principal, Nibir Sen, expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his students. "We are very pleased with the results. Among the 261 candidates who appeared, 242 have successfully passed, and Rishika has topped with 97 per cent," Sen said.

"Seeing our students perform so well is truly rewarding," he added. The academic success at Sishu Bihar School has brought joy not only to the students and faculty but also to the guardians who eagerly anticipate the school's performance each year. With 19 students needing to reappear for compartments, the school is already putting plans in place to assist those students in achieving better outcomes in the future.

As the community celebrates these results, Sishu Bihar School is already looking ahead, aiming to continue its tradition of academic excellence in the years to come. The overall pass percentage of 93.60 per cent was recorded for class 10 and class 12 was registered at 87.98 per cent. (ANI)

