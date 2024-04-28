Left Menu

Pawar raises alarm over BJP's Constitutional Agenda

Nationalist Congress Party SP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the BJP wants to win 400-plus seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in order to make changes in the Constitution.Addressing a campaign rally in Punes Saswad tehsil, which is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Pawar said this years general election is different from earlier ones since it will decide by which method the country will work.The chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is put behind bars.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-04-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 14:36 IST
Pawar raises alarm over BJP's Constitutional Agenda
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the BJP wants to win 400-plus seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in order to make changes in the Constitution.

Addressing a campaign rally in Pune's Saswad tehsil, which is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Pawar said this year's general election is different from earlier ones since it will decide ''by which method the country will work''.

''The chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) is put behind bars. They (BJP) are walking on the path of dictatorship and are destroying democracy. Therefore, to save our nation we need to defeat them,'' he said.

''This Lok Sabha poll is different from earlier ones as it will decide by which method our country will work. The nation should run as a democracy but we are worried. They (BJP) want more than 400 seats to make changes in the Constitution,'' Pawar claimed.

The NCP (SP) has fielded sitting MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati. She is up against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

''Wherever I go I can see man blowing turha symbol. Vote for Supriya Sule and make her victorious with a huge margin. We will strive for development and welfare of people,'' the opposition stalwart said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024