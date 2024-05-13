"Received very positive response..." LJP candidate from Bihar's Samastipur Shambhavi Choudhary

The Lok Janshakti Party candidate from Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, Shambhavi Choudhary on Monday said that she has received a very positive response from the people during the Lok Sabha polls. "The election campaigning was good and I received a very positive response. There has been a natural connection with people since I'm young. There is an unbreakable bond with the people. One of the most important things is the blessings and respect that I've got from here. I am happy that the people are casting their votes," she said.

The Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency, one of Bihar's 40 seats, holds significance as it is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). Shambhavi Choudhary, a third-generation politician and daughter of Ashok Choudhary, Bihar's rural works minister, contends for the Samastipur reserved constituency under the banner of Chirag Paswan's LJP.

Congress has pitted Sunny Hazari from Samastipur aiming to secure victory in this crucial constituency. With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

On April 19, in the first phase the polling was held in four constituencies--Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui and Nawada with 49.26 per cent voter turnout. In the second phase, the polling was held in five constituencies--Banka, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnia with 59.45 per cent voter turnout on April 26.

In the third phase of elections on May 7, Bihar's Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria went to polls and the state recorded 58.18 per cent voter turnout. The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)