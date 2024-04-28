Left Menu

Nadda urges voters in Odisha to remove BJD government for progress

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture, nature and definition of politics in India, as he exhorted the people of Odisha to unseat the BJD government to usher in development.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 28-04-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 20:12 IST
Nadda urges voters in Odisha to remove BJD government for progress
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture, nature and definition of politics in India, as he exhorted the people of Odisha to unseat the BJD government to usher in development.

Nadda, while addressing an election rally at Ambapua here, said the BJP has ensured prosperity on all fronts and in every aspect during its tenure at the Centre in the last 10 years. "Earlier, politics was about caste and religion, but PM Modi made sure that it is based on development... Misrule has been prevailing under the BJD government in Odisha. It is establishing a 'babu raj' in the state," he alleged.

"Is there no son of the soil to run the government in Odisha that we have to import people from other states," Nadda said, in an apparent to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide V K Pandian.

