Kejriwal's Wife Denied Access to See Him in Jail
The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, an AAP source said on Sunday. Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow Monday but the Tihar administration has denied permission.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 20:57 IST
The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, an AAP source said on Sunday. There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar authorities. ''Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission,'' a party source said.
