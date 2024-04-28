Left Menu

Kejriwal's Wife Denied Access to See Him in Jail

The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, an AAP source said on Sunday. Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow Monday but the Tihar administration has denied permission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 20:57 IST
Kejriwal's Wife Denied Access to See Him in Jail
  • Country:
  • India

The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, an AAP source said on Sunday. There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar authorities. ''Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission,'' a party source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
2
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024