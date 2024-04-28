Left Menu

EC cautions political parties against involving children in campaigning in Odisha

EC bans child participation in political rallies in Odisha due to concerns raised by complaints. Political parties are prohibited from using children in campaigns, rallies, or slogan shouting. The EC's directive has been issued to all recognized parties in the state. The use of children in political activities is seen as a violation of their rights.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:45 IST
EC cautions political parties against involving children in campaigning in Odisha
The Election Commission has asked all political parties in Odisha not to engage children in public rallies and meetings, following a series of complaints in this regard.

Odisha Additional Chief Electoral Officer N Thirumala Naik issued a circular to this effect to the president and secretary of all recognised national and regional parties in the state on Saturday.

As per EC's communication, "political parties should not use children in election campaigns, canvassing, rallies in any form whatsoever including distribution of posters/pamphlets or to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies and election meetings".

The office of the CEO, Odisha, has been receiving complaints about using children in rallies and campaigning by political parties, he said. Odisha will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, starting May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

