Manipal Hospitals Integrates AMRI Units; Embarks on Liver Transplantation Services

The Manipal Hospitals, which announced the official brand integration of all three AMRI units in Kolkata, is planning to soon start liver transplantation here, an official said.

The Manipal Hospitals, which has invested a total of Rs 2,200 crore in acquiring the three units of AMRI, Dhakuria, Mukundapur and Salt Lake last September, MD & CEO of Manipal Hospitals Dilip Jose told reporters.

The service excellence at the three facilities will be aligned with Manipal Hospitals’ standards from Wednesday, he added.

''We conduct kidney transplantation here, now we are planning to start liver transplant,'' Jose said.

Ballal said that this would help the people from the eastern part of the country avail treatment close to home rather than travelling to far-off places like Bengaluru.

On its expansion plans in the city, Jose said that they are building a 350-bedded greenfield hospital in the city's Rajarhat area. Jose, who was accompanied by Chairman of Manipal Hospitals Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, said that their takeover of the Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie ''would not take very long''.

