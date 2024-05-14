Manipal Hospitals Integrates AMRI Units; Embarks on Liver Transplantation Services
Manipal Hospitals integrates AMRI units in Kolkata, plans liver transplants. The acquisition cost was Rs 2,200 crore. The hospital chain also plans to build a 350-bed greenfield hospital in Rajarhat. Chairman Dr H Sudarshan Ballal emphasizes the importance of providing local liver transplant services, rather than requiring patients to travel far. The takeover of Medica Synergie is also in the works.
- Country:
- India
The Manipal Hospitals, which announced the official brand integration of all three AMRI units in Kolkata, is planning to soon start liver transplantation here, an official said.
The Manipal Hospitals, which has invested a total of Rs 2,200 crore in acquiring the three units of AMRI, Dhakuria, Mukundapur and Salt Lake last September, MD & CEO of Manipal Hospitals Dilip Jose told reporters.
The service excellence at the three facilities will be aligned with Manipal Hospitals’ standards from Wednesday, he added.
''We conduct kidney transplantation here, now we are planning to start liver transplant,'' Jose said.
Ballal said that this would help the people from the eastern part of the country avail treatment close to home rather than travelling to far-off places like Bengaluru.
On its expansion plans in the city, Jose said that they are building a 350-bedded greenfield hospital in the city's Rajarhat area. Jose, who was accompanied by Chairman of Manipal Hospitals Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, said that their takeover of the Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie ''would not take very long''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's 3rd Term to Bring Universal Healthcare for Senior Citizens, Says Shah
Urgent Healthcare Reformation Needed: IMA Chief Criticizes Ayushman Bharat Structure
PM Modi's Global Leadership in Healthcare: Goa Cancer Hospital a Testament
UnitedHealth CEO: Change Healthcare Cyberattack Stemmed from Absence of Multifactor Authentication
AfDB and WHO to scale up transformation of Africa’s primary healthcare