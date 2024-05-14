Left Menu

Manipal Hospitals Integrates AMRI Units; Embarks on Liver Transplantation Services

Manipal Hospitals integrates AMRI units in Kolkata, plans liver transplants. The acquisition cost was Rs 2,200 crore. The hospital chain also plans to build a 350-bed greenfield hospital in Rajarhat. Chairman Dr H Sudarshan Ballal emphasizes the importance of providing local liver transplant services, rather than requiring patients to travel far. The takeover of Medica Synergie is also in the works.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 20:19 IST
Manipal Hospitals Integrates AMRI Units; Embarks on Liver Transplantation Services
Representative image. Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipal Hospitals, which announced the official brand integration of all three AMRI units in Kolkata, is planning to soon start liver transplantation here, an official said.

The Manipal Hospitals, which has invested a total of Rs 2,200 crore in acquiring the three units of AMRI, Dhakuria, Mukundapur and Salt Lake last September, MD & CEO of Manipal Hospitals Dilip Jose told reporters.

The service excellence at the three facilities will be aligned with Manipal Hospitals’ standards from Wednesday, he added.

''We conduct kidney transplantation here, now we are planning to start liver transplant,'' Jose said.

Ballal said that this would help the people from the eastern part of the country avail treatment close to home rather than travelling to far-off places like Bengaluru.

On its expansion plans in the city, Jose said that they are building a 350-bedded greenfield hospital in the city's Rajarhat area. Jose, who was accompanied by Chairman of Manipal Hospitals Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, said that their takeover of the Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie ''would not take very long''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024