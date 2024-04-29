Turkey has told allies it will back Rutte as next NATO chief, Turkish official says

Turkey has told allies that it will back the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to be NATO's next secretary-general, a Turkish official said on Monday.

Turkey was one of four countries that hadn't yet voiced its support for Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Rutte in Istanbul last week for talks on the outgoing Dutch premier's candidacy.

