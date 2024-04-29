"Congress government has consistently ignored the needs of the people," says JP Nadda

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Mahabubabad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and launched a scathing attack on the INDI alliance saying that if Rahul Gandhi had become PM, he could not have dealt with Covid, inflation, etc. "We have decided that Narendra Modi will be our Prime Minister. But, who is the PM candidate of the INDI alliance?... Does anyone know? Imagine Rahul Gandhi became the Prime Minister somehow, would he have been able to tackle Corona, and inflation, contribute to development, and accept the global challenges?" he said.

He added that PM Modi says 'Bhrashtachar hatao', they say 'Bhrashtachari ko bachao'. In their rallies, two seats are left empty, one for former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and another for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. "Both are in jail because of corruption... All the scamsters have come together to save themselves... " said Nadda.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "Earlier, Telangana was suffering under the BRS government, and now Congress possesses similar traits of 'Majboor Sarkar', i.e., corruption and appeasement, highlighting ongoing concerns about governance and accountability in the region. The people of Telangana have made up their minds to support the 'Majboot Sarkar' of PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections." He further stated that the Congress government has consistently ignored the needs of the people, prioritizing their interests and agendas over the welfare of the people. The enthusiasm of the people of Telangana demonstrates their support for the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the BJP government, which prioritizes the welfare of the people over political interests.

Polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is scheduled to be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The counting for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4. In 2019, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured four seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained three seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat. (ANI)

