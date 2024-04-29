"PM Modi has worked hard to gain presence in southern states": HD Kumaraswamy

Exuding confidence that his ally, Bharatiya Janata Party, will gain a much better presence in southern states, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday that Prime Minister Modi has worked hard and took charge himself to gain party's presence in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Kumaraswamy told ANI that anywhere in the country they go, people prefer Modi ji.

"Anywhere in the country we go, everybody prefers PM Modi. They need the leadership of the prime minister. They (opposition) are not astrologers. Voters are in a different mode. They have already decided to bless PM Modi for the third time. In this election, PM Modi and BJP workers have worked hard. In South India, in several states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the PM himself took charge of getting the BJP, a significant presence, as in Karnataka. Let's see how people see this," he said. Further, coming hard on the Congress, Kumaraswamy asked, "On what purpose, the Congress remove Deve Gowda from the Prime Minister's post?

"Who has recommended the Prime Minister post for Deve Gowda? It was not Congress, but 197 members from other parties. Who removed Deve Gowda from the Prime Minister's post? On what purpose Congress did it, they have to answer it to the country," he said. "After Congress came to power in the state, several bad incidents were going on. There is no law and order. This government has failed to protect the interests of the common man. In Karnataka, Congress is distributing money to other parts of the country to win the election. This will be the last election for the Congress in Karnataka. We will win all the 28 seats in Karnataka. I want to question the Congress: "What is their contribution to the state after winning the assembly elections in 2023 for the development of the state," Kumaraswamy added. (ANI)

