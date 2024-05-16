Left Menu

White House's Brainard says China's exports can undermine investments in US

"China's industrial capacity and exports in certain sectors are now so large, they can undermine the viability of investments in the U.S. and other countries," she said. President Joe Biden unveiled steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports including electric vehicle (EV) batteries, computer chips and medical products earlier this week.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 21:21 IST
White House's Brainard says China's exports can undermine investments in US

White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard said on Thursday China's industrial capacity and exports in certain sectors are so large, they can undermine the viability of investments in the United States.

"China is now simply too big to play by its own rules," Brainard said during remarks at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. "China's industrial capacity and exports in certain sectors are now so large, they can undermine the viability of investments in the U.S. and other countries," she said.

President Joe Biden unveiled steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports including electric vehicle (EV) batteries, computer chips and medical products earlier this week. China vowed retaliation for the tariff decision. Its commerce ministry said Beijing was opposed to the U.S. tariff hikes and would take measures to defend its interests.

Brainard also warned a new cycle of Chinese policy-driven overcapacity and export surges could have adverse consequences for American workers, undermine market-based innovation and competition and America's supply chain resilience. "We have learned from the past. There can be no second China Shock here in America," she said. She also said the United States will work with Mexico to address concerns that some Chinese steel and auto exports could flow in through Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024