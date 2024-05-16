Left Menu

Odisha masses set to bid farewell to Naveen Patnaik: Nadda at Bhubaneswar roadshow

BJP president J.P. Nadda held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar, claiming the people will vote out Naveen Patnaik and elect BJP. Nadda's roadshow followed a similar one by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also scheduled for a roadshow in the evening. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is holding a press conference and rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha again on May 20.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:01 IST
Odisha masses set to bid farewell to Naveen Patnaik: Nadda at Bhubaneswar roadshow
  • Country:
  • India

Holding a roadshow in the Odisha capital in support of party candidates, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday asserted that people of the state have ''decided to give rest'' to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by electing the saffron party to power.

Nadda, who was standing in a saffron-coloured open-hood vehicle flanked by Bhubaneswar's BJP MP and candidate Aparajita Sarangi and Ekamra-Bhubaneswar assembly seat's party nominee Babu Singh, was seen waving at crowds on both sides of the road during the roadshow from Mausina Chhak to Lingaraj temple.

People greeted the BJP president and showered petals on him from buildings on either side of the road, while BJP workers participating in the roadshow waved party flags and raised slogans.

Speaking to reporters during the three-km roadshow, Nadda said people's enthusiasm indicates that they have ''decided to give rest'' to Naveen Patnaik, who has been ruling Odisha for the last 24 years, and elect a BJP government in the state.

Referring to the first phase of simultaneous elections in the state on May 13, when voting was held in four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly constituencies, Nadda said, ''The BJD has missed the bus.'' Asked on the BJP's probable CM face in Odisha, Nadda said the saffron party had decided on its chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan within three days of the election results.

''Odisha will also see something similar,'' he said.

Nadda's roadshow in Bhubaneswar was held a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in neighbouring Cuttack.

Later in the day, Nadda is scheduled to address two public meetings in Bargarh and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats. The BJP president arrived in Odisha on Wednesday.

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik is also scheduled to take out a roadshow in the state capital in the evening. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a press conference later in the day. He is also scheduled to address a rally at Phulbani in Kandhamal district. His visit came a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Bolangir.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had visited Odisha twice for election campaigning, is set to visit again on May 20. Apart from Union ministers, the chief ministers of BJP-ruled Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have also campaigned in Odisha.

Simultaneous elections to the 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024