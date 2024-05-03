Top Headlines:

Following are the top stories at 1.20 pm.

ELN38 ELECTIONS-WB-MODI-RALLY **** Cong tally to be all-time low in LS polls; Rahul fighting from Rae Bareli sensing Wayanad defeat: PM Bardhaman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that Congress' tally in the Lok Sabha polls will be an "all-time low", as he mocked its leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat, "sensing defeat" at Wayanad where he is a sitting MP. **** ELN12 ELECTIONS-RAHUL-3RDLD RAE BARELI **** Rahul to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli, his loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi New Delhi/Amethi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. **** ELN33 ELECTIONS-WB-MODI-SSC-TEACHERS **** Bengal BJP to create separate legal cell to provide help to genuine teachers who lost jobs: PM Modi Bardhaman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he has asked the West Bengal BJP unit to create a separate legal cell to provide help to ''genuine teachers and candidates'' who have lost jobs due to the School Service Commission (SSC) scam. **** DEL6 CONG-MANIPUR **** Cong slams Modi govt over Manipur unrest New Delhi: The Congress on Friday attacked the Modi government over the situation in Manipur, accusing it of being apathetic and remorseless. **** ELN26 ELECTIONS-PRADHAN-INTERVIEW **** BJD being run by bureaucrats,outsiders in CM's office trying to capture Odisha: Pradhan Sambalpur: Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal is facing public revolt for the first time and a caucus of ''outsiders'' in the chief minister's office wants to capture the state, BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has claimed. By Gunjan Sharma **** DEL7 MANIPUR-ONE YEAR-DIVIDE **** One year on: Manipur is state divided, people pulled apart Imphal/Churachandpur: Manipuris can point to the day their homeland became a state divided and society was pulled apart, separating families and neighbours who had lived together for generations and upending thousands of lives. It was exactly a year ago. By Gunjan Sharma **** LEGAL LGD10 SC-GST-ARRESTS **** SC asks Centre to furnish data on notices, arrests done under GST Act New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to furnish details of issuance of notices and arrests done under the provisions of the Goods and Services Tax, saying it may interpret the law and lay down appropriate guidelines to avoid any harassment of citizens by depriving their liberty. **** LGD9 DL-HC-EXCISE-SISODIA **** Excise policy 'scam': HC asks CBI, ED to respond to Sisodia's pleas for bail New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the CBI and ED on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged in relation to the alleged excise policy scam. **** BOM2 MH-HC-GOYAL-BAIL **** ED opposes interim bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal; HC to pass order on May 6 Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday opposed the interim medical bail sought by Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case and said his stay at a private hospital could be extended for a month. **** FOREIGN FGN12 UN-INDIA-PAK **** India slams Pakistan in UNGA, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects United Nations: In a sharp retort, India has said Pakistan harbours a "most dubious track record" on all aspects, as it slammed "destructive and pernicious" remarks made by Islamabad's envoy in the UN General Assembly here. By Yoshita Singh **** FGN4 US-WH-BIDEN-IMMIGRANTS **** White House defends Biden's statement calling India, China, Russia & Japan 'xenophobic' Washington: The United States is a country of immigrants, the White House has said, defending President Joe Biden's remarks calling two of his QUAD partners -- India and Japan -- as well as Russia and China ''xenophobic'' nations, asserting that none of these countries, unlike the US, welcome immigrants. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN24 PAK-BUS-2NDLD ACCIDENT **** 20 killed in bus accident in northwest Pakistan Peshawar: At least 20 people were killed and 21 others injured when a passenger bus skidded off a mountainous terrain and plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan region on Friday, authorities said. ****

