JJP MLA Sihag Extends Support to Ranjit Chautala, Prioritizes National Interest

In a blow to the Jannayak Janta Party in the midst of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, its MLA Jogi Ram Sihag on Friday announced his support to BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Hisar, saying national interest was above the party.

Sihag also said he was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of taking the country on the path of development.

He said it was a ''collective decision'' taken with his supporters in Barwala.

