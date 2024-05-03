Left Menu

Ahead of LS polls: BJP's Dinesh Sharma woos 'Ram bhakts'

Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday said Ram bhakts will send the Congress into exile in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.Addressing rallies in Shirdi, Ahmednagar and Nashik, Sharma, who is the BJP in charge of Maharashtra, said there was a Narendra Modi wave across the country.Rahul Gandhi is staring at huge defeat in Raebareli.

PTI | Shirdi | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:20 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday said 'Ram bhakts' will send the Congress into exile in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing rallies in Shirdi, Ahmednagar and Nashik, Sharma, who is the BJP in charge of Maharashtra, said there was a Narendra Modi wave across the country.

''Rahul Gandhi is staring at huge defeat in Raebareli. He has to change his constituencies frequently because he hasn't done any work. Priyanka Gandhi did not have the courage to make an electoral debut. The people of the country will put an end to the political tourism of the Gandhi siblings,'' Sharma said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav thackeray is with his ''anti Lord Ram '' friends and the election results will put a full stop to the political future of the three MVA allies, he claimed.

''Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece spoke of vote jihad and Ram bhakts can unleash a vote revolution which will have far reaching consequences. They will send Congress into exile,'' he added.

