Left Menu

Anjani Soren to contest both Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM Odisha unit chief Anjani Soren is set to contest both Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.Soren will contest from Saraskana assembly segment in Mayurbhanj district, JMMs central office said on Friday. On April 30, the party had said Soren would contest as the partys candidate from Mayurbhanj parliamentary constituency.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:24 IST
Anjani Soren to contest both Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Odisha unit chief Anjani Soren is set to contest both Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

Soren will contest from Saraskana assembly segment in Mayurbhanj district, JMM's central office said on Friday. On April 30, the party had said Soren would contest as the party's candidate from Mayurbhanj parliamentary constituency. In the 2019 elections, Soren contested from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat and secured 1,35,552 votes, while BJP's Bisheswar Tudu won the seat with 4,83,812 votes. Meanwhile, the party has also announced assembly candidates for Rairangpur (Sunaram Tudu), Bangirposi (Bishnu Singh), Morada (Krushna Chandra Das), and Udala (Chakradhar Singh).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024