Anjani Soren to contest both Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Odisha unit chief Anjani Soren is set to contest both Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

Soren will contest from Saraskana assembly segment in Mayurbhanj district, JMM's central office said on Friday. On April 30, the party had said Soren would contest as the party's candidate from Mayurbhanj parliamentary constituency. In the 2019 elections, Soren contested from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat and secured 1,35,552 votes, while BJP's Bisheswar Tudu won the seat with 4,83,812 votes. Meanwhile, the party has also announced assembly candidates for Rairangpur (Sunaram Tudu), Bangirposi (Bishnu Singh), Morada (Krushna Chandra Das), and Udala (Chakradhar Singh).

