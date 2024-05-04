Pak Leaders Fear Rahul Gandhi Becoming Prime Minister, Modi Says at Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted his government's surgical and air strikes had shaken Pakistan, and the neighbouring country's leaders are now praying that the Congress "shehzada" becomes India's PM.

Modi, addressing a poll rally in Palamu, took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without taking his name, and said Pakistan might want him as prime minister, but India wants "a strong country with a strong PM".

''Maa Bharati's disrespect won't be tolerated anymore. New India's surgical and air strikes shook Pakistan, which was known for supporting terror attacks on India during the Congress regime.

"The new India knows how to enter enemy territory and strike... Shaken by the surgical and air strikes, leaders in Pakistan are now praying that the Congress 'shehzada' becomes PM of India... But, our strong nation wants a strong government and leader,'' Modi said at the rally to campaign for BJP candidate from Palamu, V D Ram.

Earlier, Congress-led governments were ''helpless'' after any terror attack on the country, but the situation is such now that Pakistan is "seeking help from the world to save the nation", the PM said. He urged the electorate to recognise the importance of one vote, "which contributed to building the Ram Temple after generations struggled for 500 years, as well as the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.'' Modi also said he will not allow "any design of the Congress" to succeed in "changing the constitution for providing reservations to Muslims".

"Congress and the India bloc want to usurp your land. They want to snatch quotas for SC, ST and OBCs and provide reservations to Muslims by altering the constitution. Till I am alive, I will not now allow any such design of the Congress to succeed," he asserted. The prime minister said 25 crore people came out of poverty in the last 10 years of the NDA government.

"Congress never bothered for the welfare of people. The party's 'shehzada' was born with a silver spoon, and poses for the camera when he visits the house of the poor. But, it is my commitment to transform India.

"There is no blot of corruption on me in the past 25 years as chief minister and prime minister. I don't own a home or even a bicycle... but corrupt JMM and Congress leaders amassed huge wealth for their children," he said. Hailing tribal icon Birsa Munda, Modi said it is his promise to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh'.

