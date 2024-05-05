Left Menu

Gunupur Assembly Seat Witnesses Unprecedented Family Feud, with Three Relatives Vying on Rival Party Tickets

In Odisha's Gunupur Assembly constituency, three relatives compete for the May 13th election: Sitting MLA Raghunath Gamang (BJD), his grandson Satyajit Gamang (Congress), and a nephew Trinath Gamang (BJP). Raghunath emphasizes development projects, while Trinath highlights Modi's popularity and rural schemes. Satyajit promises healthcare and job creation. The constituency comprises 2,21,495 voters, including 1,14,762 women.

The Gunupur Assembly seat in Odisha's Rayagada district which will go to the polls on May 13 is witnessing a fight between three relatives contesting on three different party tickets.

Sitting MLA Raghunath Gamang of the Biju Janata Dal who is seeking re-election from the seat is facing challenge from his grandson Satyajit Gamang, the Congress party nominee. Satyajit's mother is Raghunath's daughter.

The BJP nominee for the Gunupur Assembly seat is Trinath Gamang, a nephew of Satyajit.

BJD candidate Raghunath Gamang is seeking votes on the various development works undertaken by the Naveen Patnaik government like Mission Shakthi aimed at empowering women and special development council for development of tribals.

''I am seeking votes based on the development work undertaken by the state government in our constituency, and I am confident of retaining this seat,'' said Raghunath.

Trinath is banking on the ''Modi wave'' and strengthening of rural infrastructure through Union government schemes focused on housing, drinking water, and road development under Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana.

''My priorities include securing Notified Area Council (NAC) status for Padmapur and enhancing irrigation facilities in the area,'' Trinath asserted.

Satyajit expressed confidence in putting up a strong fight. In the previous election, the Congress secured the second position in this constituency.

''Apart from the Congress manifesto, I aim to bolster healthcare facilities and explore job opportunities for the youth in our area with establishment of agro-based industries,'' said Satyajit.

Gunupur Assembly constituency has 2, 21,495 voters, including 1,14,762 female voters who are eligible to exercise their franchise.

