BJP Leading in First Two Phases of Lok Sabha Polls: Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh
Union Minister Amit Shah claimed PM Modi has secured over 100 seats in the first two phases of elections and is on track to win over 400 seats. Shah attacked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP, alleging corruption and mafia activities. He pledged support to the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance, vowing to combat corruption, crime, and conversion in the state. The alliance aims to restore Amravati as Andhra Pradesh's capital and end the alleged rule of criminals and sand mafia. Shah emphasized that Modi will lead the nation for a third term, highlighting the lack of suitable opposition leaders.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the campaign trail in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday said after the first two phases of the general elections in the country, Narendra Modi has hit a century and was moving forward towards getting over 400 seats.
Addressing a poll rally in Dharmavaram Assembly constituency in the state, Shah also attacked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing them of encouraging corruption, sand and land mafias and crime in Andhra Pradesh.
The Home Minister said he was in Andhra Pradesh to lend strength to the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena alliance's fight against corruption, crime, mafia and conversion in the state.
He said they formed the alliance to bring an end to the alleged rule of goondas and criminals, rampant corruption and sand mafia in the state and to make Amravati the capital of Andhra Pradesh once again.
Shah further said the whole country has decided to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, asserting that none of the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were fit to lead the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
