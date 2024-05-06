Left Menu

Cong leader Chennithala accuses BJP of stoking communal tensions in election campaign

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday alleged since the BJP has sensed its defeat in the elections, it is giving a communal twist to the campaign and started talking about Pakistan.Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking ill about Opposition leaders and provoking people.

  • Country:
  • India

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking ill about Opposition leaders and provoking people. ''Modi has sensed defeat in polls and (realised that) mandate will be in favour of the INDIA bloc. This is the reason he is speaking about Hindu-Muslim and Pakistan,'' the AICC in-charge of Maharashtra alleged. He alleged that the prime minister has failed to resolve the issues concerning the common man and has nothing to speak about his performance in the last ten years. ''Modi says a demand is being made to cut South India from the rest of the country. No one has made such a demand. Who told Modi about it? Such talk is just to provoke people,'' Chennithala said.

The Congress leader also accused Modi of lowering the dignity of the post of Prime Minister by speaking ill about Opposition leaders. ''The manner in which he spoke about (NCP-SP president) Sharad Pawar is wrong and doesn't suit the post of the Prime Minister. People are supporting the Congress manifesto. They don't trust Modi. The situation in the country is conducive for the INDI alliance,'' he said.

Modi had termed Pawar as a ''bhatakti aatma'' (wandering soul) without taking his name at a campaign rally held in Pune and blamed him for political instability in his home state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

