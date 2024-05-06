Left Menu

EC directs political parties to remove false content within 3 hours

Election Commission directs political parties to remove fake content from social media within three hours to ensure fair election practices. The move comes after reports of deepfake videos involving prominent figures circulating online, emphasizing the need to curb AI-generated misinformation and protect the integrity of the electoral process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:00 IST
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday directed political parties to remove fake content from their social media platforms within three hours of such content being brought to their notice.

This is part of directives issued by the poll panel to political parties for responsible and ethical use of social media in election campaigning to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders after taking cognisance of certain violations by them.

Recently, deepfake videos featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh posted on certain social media handles were taken down and criminal complaints were filed.

The EC also warned the parties against misuse of artificial intelligence-based tools to create deepfakes that distort information or propagate misinformation and emphasised the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

''Taking cognizance of certain violations of MCC and the extant legal provisions by Political Parties/their representatives while using social media for election campaigning, the Commission today has issued directions to political parties for responsible and ethical use of social media in election campaigning to ensure level playing field among all stakeholders,'' a EC statement said.

''The parties have been directed to promptly remove any such content within three hours of bringing it to their notice, warn the person responsible in their party reporting unlawful information,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

