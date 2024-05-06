Left Menu

Russia says nuclear drills should cool down 'hotheads' in the West

Russia said on Monday that it hoped tactical nuclear weapons drills would cool down "hotheads" in the West who Moscow said were pushing for a direct military confrontation between the U.S.-led NATO military alliance and Russia.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:42 IST
Russia said on Monday that it hoped tactical nuclear weapons drills would cool down "hotheads" in the West who Moscow said were pushing for a direct military confrontation between the U.S.-led NATO military alliance and Russia. Russia's foreign ministry mentioned remarks by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French President Emmanuel Macron and the delivery of U.S. ATACMS to Ukraine.

"They are deliberately leading the situation towards a further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis towards an open military clash between NATO countries and Russia," the foreign ministry said. Russia said on Monday it would practise the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons as part of a military exercise after what the Moscow said were threats from France, Britain and the United States.

"We hope that this event will cool down the 'hotheads' in Western capitals," the foreign ministry said.

