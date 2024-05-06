Captivating Highlights:

Following are the top stories at 8 pm: NATION ELN132 ELECTIONS-AP-LD MODI Taking legal advice on returning looted corruption money to people: PM Modi Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was taking legal advice on how to return the money of poor people 'looted' in corruption.

ELN88 ELECTIONS-BJP-LD CONGRESS INDIA bloc leaders echoing voice of Pakistan: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Monday highlighted a series of statements made by INDIA bloc leaders that, it said, were against the nation's interest, as the ruling party accused the opposition of echoing the voice of Pakistan and asked people to be wary of such ''traitors''.

ELN129 ELECTIONS 2NDLD CURTAINRAISER Polling in 93 Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday; PM Modi, Shah to cast vote in Gandhinagar Ahmedabad/Bengaluru: Voting will be held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, with stakes being high for the BJP which had won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, in the last election.

ELN118 ELECTIONS-HR-KHATTAR-LD NOMINATION Manohar Lal Khattar files nomination from Karnal LS seat Karnal (Haryana): Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat in the state.

ELN115 ELECTIONS-MP-RAHUL-LD FARMERS Modi is bent on changing and scrapping Constitution: Rahul Khargone (MP), May 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made up his mind to alter and scrap the Constitution, a move he said will deprive tribals and other sections of their guaranteed rights and destroy public sector. ELN120 ELECTIONS-WB-LD SHAH Afraid of offending vote banks, Cong and TMC silent when terror struck during UPA rule: Shah Durgapur/ Krishnanagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress and the TMC of maintaining stoic silence during terror attacks in the country in the UPA regime as they ''were afraid of offending their vote banks''.

ELN136 ELECTIONS-UP-ADITYANATH 'Ramdroh' and 'Rashtradroh' in DNA of Cong and 'INDI Alliance': CM Adityanath Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc as 'Ramdrohi' and 'Rashtradrohi', accusing them of betraying God and country.

ELN134 ELECTIONS-WB-LD MAMATA BJP preparing blueprint of lies to win LS polls: Mamata Sainthia (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP is preparing a blueprint of lies to win the Lok Sabha elections.

ELN119 ELECTIONS-DL-CONG-COMMISSIONER Congress urges Delhi Police chief to act against social media accounts spreading 'fake' news New Delhi: The Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav and senior leaders met the city police commissioner on Monday and requested him to act against some social media accounts spreading ''fake and distorted'' news against the party. BOM14 MP-IAF MARTYR-LAST RITES Last rites of IAF corporal martyred in J-K held with full military honours in MP's Chhindwara Chhindwara: A huge crowd on Monday bid final farewell to Indian Air Force corporal Vikky Pahade, who was martyred in a terror attack in Jammu-Kashmir on May 4, in his hometown Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

CAL8 MN-HAILSTORM Over 15,000 houses damaged in hailstorm in Manipur: CM Imphal: Over 15,000 houses were damaged in the hailstorm that hit Manipur on Sunday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

LEGAL LGD25 SC-KEJRIWAL SC to consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on Tuesday New Delhi: The Supreme Court will consider on Tuesday whether to enlarge Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on interim bail in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections when it hears his petition challenging his arrest in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. LGD9 SC-LD SOREN Hemant Soren moves SC against rejection of his plea challenging arrest by ED New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court on Monday against the Jharkhand High Court order dismissing his application challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

FOREIGN FGN40 MALDIVES-TOURISM-INDIANS Maldives urges Indians to 'be a part' of its tourism, says country's economy 'depends' on it Dubai: With the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives dwindling amidst strained bilateral ties, the archipelago nation's tourism minister on Monday urged Indians to contribute to the country's economy which is dependent on tourism.

