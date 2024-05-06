France's Macron gifts China's Xi cognac amid Chinese probe, Elysee says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:02 IST
- Country:
- France
A bottle of exclusive Louis XIII cognac was among the gifts French President Emmanuel Macron gave to Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to France, the Elysee said on Monday.
This comes as China has started an anti-dumping probe on French cognac.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan embarks on official France visit to reinforce defence ties
Spain reopens Israeli spyware probe, sharing information with France
Philippines, France to Discuss Visiting Forces Agreement; French Envoy Weighs In
German minister hails MoU with France as 'milestone' for joint tank development
Hungary says Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit in May