"The entire world is watching the election of India," says Dr Numal Momin

Ahead of the third phase of polls, Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday said that the entire world is watching the election of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister for e third consecutive term. "The BJP government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done so many good work for the welfare of poor people. The voters will vote in favour of development, good governance, and rapid progress of our nation. In the third phase, we will get a good margin of seats. Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of our nation for the third term. The entire world is watching the election of India," Dr Numal Momin told ANI.

He further said that the stock market is going up and up and that indicates that the Narendra Modi-led government is returning. "Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again and we are lucky enough to have to get him for further development and progress of our nation," Dr Numal Momin said.

Talking about Assam, Dr Momin said that, in the third phase, the election will be held in four seats in Assam - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri. "In the third phase of polls in Assam, BJP is contesting in one seat (Guwahati) our coalition partners UPPL is contesting in one seat (Kokrajhar) and AGP is contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri). Except for one seat (Dhubri), BJP and NDA candidates will emerge victorious in the other three seats. Out of 14 seats in Assam, NDA will create a record by winning 13 seats except Dhubri seat. This time we will break all records in Assam. In North East also the record will be broken and Congress will be zero from the North East region," Dr Momin said.

He further said that this election will give a very negative to the opposition Congress because the party is leaderless, without vision and the party is not in favour of progress of our nation. "The people will teach a lesson to Congress and INDI alliance," Dr Numal Momin said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)