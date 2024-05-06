Governor's Remarks: Mamata Banerjee's Politics Questioned in Molestation Accusation

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raking up the issue of a woman employee's complaint of molestation against him in poll rallies, and dubbed the CM's politics as ''dirty''.

Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport here, Bose said he would not allow the ''didigiri'' (high-handedness) of Banerjee on the distinguished office of the Governor.

''Mamata Banerjee's politics is dirty. Still, I will pray to God to save her, but this is difficult even for God. I will never accept this 'didigiri' on the distinguished office of the Governor. That is all I have to say,'' Bose said upon his return from Kerala.

A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan had on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police, alleging molestation by the governor.

The governor had described the allegation as ''absurd drama'', and said that none would be able to deter him from his ''determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence''.

Meanwhile, a senior officer of Kolkata Police on Monday said its investigation was into the allegations lodged by the woman at the Hare Street Police Station, and not against anyone in particular.

''The inquiry is into the contents of the letter regarding an incident, and not against anyone,'' she said.

As part of the probe, police officers talked to their colleagues who were on duty at the Raj Bhavan, she said.

The Kolkata Police, however, is yet to obtain the CCTV footage requested from the Raj Bhavan, the officer added.

On Sunday, the governor directed all staffers of the Raj Bhavan to ignore any communication from the Kolkata Police in connection with the woman employee's complaint of molestation against him.

''It is clear that in view of Article 361 (2) and (3) of the Constitution of India, the state police cannot act in any manner whatsoever to inquire/investigate/set in motion any kind of proceedings against the hon'ble governor,'' Bose had said.

