Captivating Headlines

Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm: NATION ELN132 ELECTIONS-AP-LD MODI **** Taking legal advice on returning looted corruption money to people: PM Modi Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was taking legal advice on how to return the money of poor people 'looted' in corruption. **** ELN152 ELECTIONS-EC-LD SOCIAL MEDIA **** Remove fake content within three hours: EC tells political parties New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday directed political parties to remove fake content from their social media platforms within three hours of such content being brought to their notice. **** ELN163 ELECTIONS LDALL CURTAINRAISER **** Polling in 93 Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday; PM Modi, Shah to cast vote in Gandhinagar Ahmedabad/Bengaluru: Voting will be held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, with stakes being high for the BJP which had won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, in the last election.

DEL67 MHA-HOAX EMAILS **** Hoax emails: Centre favours enhanced security, CCTVs in schools New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday reviewed situation in the wake of hoax emails received by some schools in the national capital last week and emphasised the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in the schools. **** ELN49 ELECTIONS-BJP-CONGRESS **** INDIA bloc leaders echoing voice of Pakistan: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Monday highlighted a series of statements made by INDIA bloc leaders that it said were against the nation's interest, as the ruling party accused the opposition of echoing the voice of Pakistan and asked people to be wary of such ''traitors''. **** ELN158 ELECTIONS-HR-NOMINATIONS **** Haryana CM Saini files nomination for Karnal assembly bypoll; ex-CM Khattar, others for LS polls Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday filed nomination for the Karnal assembly bypoll while his predecessor M L Khattar, Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and JJP's Naina Chautala filed their papers for respective Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. **** ELN108 ELECTIONS-OD-4TH LD MODI **** BJD govt will expire on June 4, BJP only hope for people: PM Modi in Odisha Berhampur/Nabarangpur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called himself ''son of Lord Jagannath'' and asserted that the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha is June 4, the day the assembly election results will be announced. **** ELN136 ELECTIONS-UP-ADITYANATH **** 'Ramdroh' and 'Rashtradroh' in DNA of Cong and 'INDI Alliance': CM Adityanath Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc as 'Ramdrohi' and 'Rashtradrohi', accusing them of betraying God and country. **** ELN134 ELECTIONS-WB-LD MAMATA **** BJP preparing blueprint of lies to win LS polls: Mamata Sainthia (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP is preparing a blueprint of lies to win the Lok Sabha elections. **** DEL69 DL-LG-2NDLD KEJRIWAL **** Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against Kejriwal over 'Khalistani political funding'; AAP rejects charge New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a complaint that his Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) allegedly received political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said on Monday. **** ELN115 ELECTIONS-MP-RAHUL-LD FARMERS **** Modi is bent on changing and scrapping Constitution: Rahul Khargone (MP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made up his mind to alter and scrap the Constitution, a move he said will deprive tribals and other sections of their guaranteed rights and destroy public sector. **** DEL72 ED-JH 4THLD CASH **** ED raids J'khand minister's staff; recovers Rs 25-cr cash, official documents Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered an estimated Rs 25 crore ''unaccounted'' cash and several official documents during searches on the premises of a domestic help of a secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, official sources said. **** DEL35 CONG-REVANNA **** Women of country will give you answer: Cong hits out at PM on Karnataka sex scandal New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Stepping up attack on the BJP over sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna in Karnataka, the Congress of Monday alleged that the Modi government has ''always protected'' those who commit crimes against women. **** DEL36 NTA-LD NEET-PAPER LEAK **** Reports of NEET-UG question paper leak baseless, every single paper has been accounted for: NTA New Delhi: The reports claiming question paper leak in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG are ''completely baseless and without any ground'', the National Testing Agency (NTA) clarified on Monday. **** BOM18 GJ-SCHOOLS-2ND LD-BOMB THREAT **** Gujarat: 16 Ahmedabad schools, including 11 with LS polling booths, get hoax threat emails Ahmedabad: On the eve of Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad, as many as 16 schools here received an email on Monday threatening bomb blasts, though a police statement said this was a hoax as searches failed to unearth anything suspicious. **** DEL75 JK-ATTACK-LD OPERATION **** No breakthrough in terror attack on IAF convoy, posters of accused 'appear' Jammu: A breakthrough eluded the security forces in the Poonch terrorist attack on a convoy of Indian Air Force even as a massive search operation in a vast area of the Jammu and Kashmir district entered the third day on Monday, officials said. **** BOM14 MP-IAF MARTYR-LAST RITES **** Last rites of IAF corporal martyred in J-K held with full military honours in MP's Chhindwara Chhindwara: A huge crowd on Monday bid final farewell to Indian Air Force corporal Vikky Pahade, who was martyred in a terror attack in Jammu-Kashmir on May 4, in his hometown Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. **** DEL70 HEALTH-COVID **** Scars of death, livelihood loss still fresh even three years after Covid cases peaked New Delhi: Exactly three years ago, India's daily COVID-19 cases peaked at 4.14 lakh as the country grappled with the worst phase of the pandemic and a return to normality seemed a distant dream.By Payal Banerjee **** LEGAL LGD25 SC-KEJRIWAL **** SC to consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on Tuesday New Delhi: The Supreme Court will consider on Tuesday whether to enlarge Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on interim bail in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections when it hears his petition challenging his arrest in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. **** LGD9 SC-LD SOREN **** Hemant Soren moves SC against rejection of his plea challenging arrest by ED New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court on Monday against the Jharkhand High Court order dismissing his application challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. **** BUSINESS DEL59 BIZ-GST-FM **** Govt adopted pro-poor approach in GST implementation, revenues reached pre-GST levels: Sitharaman New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government has adopted ''a pro-poor approach'' while implementing Goods and Services Tax, and despite lower taxes rates the revenues as a percentage of GDP have reached the pre-GST level. **** FOREIGN FGN40 MALDIVES-TOURISM-INDIANS **** Maldives urges Indians to 'be a part' of its tourism, says country's economy 'depends' on it Dubai: With the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives dwindling amidst strained bilateral ties, the archipelago nation's tourism minister on Monday urged Indians to contribute to the country's economy which is dependent on tourism. **** FGN53 PAK-SC-IMRAN-2NDLD PARTY **** Pak's apex court suspends high court verdict denying Sunni Ittehad Council reserved seats Islamabad: In a relief to jailed former premier Imran Khan's party, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday suspended a high court verdict denying the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) reserved seats for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies. ****

