Minister's Terrorism Statement Sparks Condemnation, Accusations of Pakistan Sympathy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday slammed Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for his statement on the killing of top police officer Hemant Karkare in the 26/11 terror attack of 2008 and said the opposition party was speaking the language of Pakistan.

Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, had claimed Karkare, who was the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad chief during the 26/11 terror attack, wasn't killed by terrorist Ajmal Kasab's bullet but by one fired by a policeman affiliated to RSS.

Wadettiwar's allegations were based on the book ''Who Killed Karkare'' written by retired police officer SM Mushriff.

Addressing office bearers of the 'Mahayuti' (ruling alliance in Maharashtra) in Goregaon in northern Mumbai, the CM called Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray a chameleon for switching sides.

''Wadettiwar insulted Karkare. You are endorsing Kasab. You are speaking the language of Pakistan and insulting martyrs,'' Shinde said attacking the Congress.

But Pakistan cannot cast an evil eye on India because of the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde asserted.

''The Congress levelled charges against (Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray) Balasaheb and (freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D) Savarkar. And they (Uddhav) are talking about voting for the hand (Congress symbol),'' Shinde said.

The CM was alluding to Thackeray's remark last month that he would be voting for the Congress candidate from Mumbai North Central Varsha Gaikwad.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference in Thane, Shinde had said Wadettiwar's statement was unfortunate and an insult to those who got martyred protecting the nation.

The citizens of the nation will take revenge for such an insult, he said.

He had also condemned Uddhav Thackeray for his silence on the remarks, adding that Bal Thackeray would have severely condemned such a statement.

Shinde had said the UPA government at the time did not retaliate appropriately to the 26/11 attack whereas PM Modi carried out surgical strikes following the terror incident in Pulwama in 2019.

Shinde said the Congress was following a policy of appeasement towards the neighbouring country and questioned leaders of the opposition party for not condemning Wadettiwar's statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)