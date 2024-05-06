Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah cast votes in Gujarat

The ruling BJP has won Surat unopposed.While Modi will exercise his franchise in a polling booth located on the premises of Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip area here, Shah will vote at a booth in Naranpura area.As per poll officials, a total of 4.97 crore persons, comprising 2.56 crore males, 2.41 crore females and 1,534 from the third gender, will vote in 50,788 polling booths.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:34 IST
Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah cast votes in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Gujarat on Monday night to vote in the May 7 Lok Sabha polls.

Voting will be held for 25 out of 26 seats in the state from 7am on Tuesday. The ruling BJP has won Surat unopposed.

While Modi will exercise his franchise in a polling booth located on the premises of Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip area here, Shah will vote at a booth in Naranpura area.

As per poll officials, a total of 4.97 crore persons, comprising 2.56 crore males, 2.41 crore females and 1,534 from the third gender, will vote in 50,788 polling booths. These comprise 17,275 polling booths in urban areas and 33,513 in rural areas, EC data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024