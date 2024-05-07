Left Menu

AAP Ups Campaign Ante in Lok Sabha Elections, Aims to Conquer Delhi's Seven Seats

AAP intensified its Delhi election campaign, asserting that its INDIA bloc alliance will win all seven seats. The party launched its campaign song "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" after it was approved by the Election Commission despite BJP's objections. The campaign highlighted AAP's achievements in various sectors and criticized BJP's misuse of investigative agencies. AAP leaders expressed confidence in clean sweeping Delhi, while appealing to voters to support them to protect democracy and the Constitution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AAP on Monday intensified its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections and asserted that the INDIA bloc will complete a clean sweep of Delhi's seven seats.

Senior leader Dilip Pandey said AAP has started using its campaign song ''Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'' after it received approval from the Election Commission of India.

He claimed in a press conference that the song was approved without any changes, alleging that the BJP wanted it to be banned.

''We did not succumb to the BJP's pressure and the Election Commission gave official permission to our campaign song,'' he said.

Pandey also took part in the ''Play for Change'' public outreach programme at Connaught Place on the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

The campaign also highlighted the Kejriwal government's performance in education, health, electricity and water supply, among others, through songs.

''People of country are not liking the BJP's misuse of the ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and IT (Income Tax department). The whole country is standing against the BJP and wants to respond to the jail politics with its votes,'' Pandey told a gathering.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai also hit out at the BJP and said the saffron party will lose all seven seats.

Addressing a ''Sankalp Sabha'' in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, Rai said, ''People believing in Modi gave all seven seats to the BJP but its MPs did nothing. Now, the people are going to give all these seats to the INDIA bloc candidates.'' AAP is contesting four constituencies in Delhi under a seat-share arrangement with its INDIA bloc partner Congress, which has fielded candidates on the remaining three.

Rai claimed people are angry with the arrest of Kejriwal and appealed to the voters to cast their votes to save democracy and the Constitution. Polling for the national capital's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

