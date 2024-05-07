White House: reviewing Hamas response to ceasefire/hostage deal

The White House on Monday said it was reviewing a response by the Islamist Hamas militant group to a ceasefire and hostage release deal, but declined to give any details of what was agreed.

CIA Director William Burns was in the region having discussions on the proposal, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. "We want to get these hostages out, we want to get a ceasefire in place for six weeks, we want to increase humanitarian assistance," Kirby said, adding that reaching an agreement would be the "absolute best outcome."

