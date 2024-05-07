White House: reviewing Hamas response to ceasefire/hostage deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House on Monday said it was reviewing a response by the Islamist Hamas militant group to a ceasefire and hostage release deal, but declined to give any details of what was agreed.
CIA Director William Burns was in the region having discussions on the proposal, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. "We want to get these hostages out, we want to get a ceasefire in place for six weeks, we want to increase humanitarian assistance," Kirby said, adding that reaching an agreement would be the "absolute best outcome."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- John Kirby
- The White House
- White House
- William Burns
- Islamist
- Hamas
- Kirby
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House weighs immigration relief for spouses of US citizens
White House weighs immigration relief for spouses of US citizens
White House weighs immigration relief for spouses of US citizens
Biden pardons 11 people, commutes sentences of five others, says White House
Reports of mass graves in Gaza deeply disturbing, White House says