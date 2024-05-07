Left Menu

EC issues notice to Andhra CM Jagan and TDP chief Naidu for violating poll code

Election Commission censures YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu for violating the Model Code of Conduct during election campaigns by making derogatory personal attacks on each other. The Commission directed them to exercise caution in future public utterances and adhere to the MCC provisions.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:37 IST
EC issues notice to Andhra CM Jagan and TDP chief Naidu for violating poll code
Representative image. Image Credit: Election Commission of India (Facebook)
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Monday censured YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), directing them to “remain careful during public utterances”.

The poll body recognised that both the leaders have violated the provisions of the MCC by attacking each other with derogatory personal attacks during public addresses while electioneering in the southern state over the past several days.

“Therefore, the Commission…strongly censures Jagan Mohan Reddy, president, YSRCP with the direction to remain careful in his public utterances in the future,” said Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary, Election Commission, in an order addressed to the chief minister.

Kumar issued a similar order to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Naidu. “The Election Commission took note of Reddy hurling taunts such as ‘habitual offender’, ‘rogue’, ‘sadist’, and others at Naidu, including portraying him as a villainous character in some Tollywood movies.” It also recognised the fact that Naidu took jibes at Reddy such as ‘venom spewing’, ‘mayala fakir’ (evil movie character), ‘fake fellow’ and others.

Further, the Election Commission observed that both the leaders have not denied in their replies to the show case notices of using such words and statements, and also continued doing so.

Hence, it directed Naidu and Reddy to remain careful in their public addresses in the future.

“The Commission expects that all political leaders follow the provisions of the MCC in letter and spirit, setting up an example for the political discourse,” the poll body added.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes will be on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024