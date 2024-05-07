Veteran Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav extends support to Samajwadi Party's Raj Babbar

Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav on Monday announced his support for the party's Gurgaon candidate Raj Babbar, days after being overlooked for the seat.

Yadav also called a meeting of workers outside the party office in Jharsa in support of Babbar.

Addressing reporters together, Babbar said Yadav proved that he is not angry. ''Yadav has been associated with the people for 10 years. If I had known earlier that he wanted to contest the elections, perhaps my name would not have come up. Today, I received great strength with the support of Yadav,'' Babbar said.

Yadav had contested the elections from Gurgaon in 2019, losing to the BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh. The BJP has renominated Singh from the constituency.

Yadav said he wanted to contest the elections but did not get the Congress ticket due to ''some reasons''.

''I am happy that Raj Babbar is going to the people. I also thought for five days but, today, there is a need to save the Constitution, there is a need to save democracy and I am with my party candidate Raj Babbar,'' Yadav said. Polling for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 25.

