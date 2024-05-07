Left Menu

"Not an ordinary election...": Rahul Gandhi urges voters to come out in large numbers

Meanwhile, voting is underway for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 09:31 IST
"Not an ordinary election...": Rahul Gandhi urges voters to come out in large numbers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as "not an ordinary election", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the voters to come out in large numbers. In a post on X, Rahul said, "Today is the third phase of voting! I request all of you to come out in large numbers and vote to protect your rights. Remember, this is not an ordinary election, it is an election to protect the democracy and constitution of the country."

Earlier, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge urged countrymen to come in large numbers and vote in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election and asked the people when they press the button on the EVM, to keep in mind that they are deciding not just their future but the collective future of 140 crore fellow Indians. In a post on X, Kharge said that a correct decision now can create an India where "Justice" is supreme.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) national president and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, urging action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making "false" allegation that RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi want to abolish the Constitution to end the basic rights of Dalits and deprived sections of society. Meanwhile, voting is underway for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024