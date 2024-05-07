Nomination papers for final phase of Lok Sabha polls begins

Left Menu

Nomination process commences for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, covering 57 seats in seven states and Chandigarh. The nomination process, which began May 7, will include the key constituency of Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The last date for nominations is May 14, and candidates can withdraw till May 17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:04 IST
Nomination process for the seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha elections in which 57 seats will go for polls on June 1, began on Tuesday.

The key constituency of Varanasi represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha will also go for polls in the last phase.

The 57 parliamentary constituencies are spread over seven states and the union territory of Chandigarh.

The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President starting the nomination process.

According to the notification, May 14 is the last date for making nominations, while May 15 has been appointed as the day for scrutiny of nominations. Candidates can withdraw from electoral battle till May 17.

