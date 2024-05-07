BJP government has lost majority in Haryana: Congress

Congress on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana has lost the majority as three Independent MLAs announced the withdrawal of their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in the state. Talking to ANI, Congress MP Deependra Singh Hooda said that the situation in Haryana is against the BJP and change is definite in the state.

"The situation in the state (Haryana) is against BJP, change is definite in the state. BJP government has lost the majority. Among the list of 48 MLAs they had given, few MLAs have resigned because they are fighting the Lok Sabha election and some independent MLAs withdrew their support to BJP and have extended their support to Congress. So the minority MLAs have no right," Hooda said. As independent MLAs extended their support to Congress, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Congress has nothing to do with the wishes of the public.

"I have received this information. Maybe Congress is engaged in fulfilling some people's wishes now. Congress has nothing to do with the wishes of the public," Nayab Singh Saini said. In a setback to the ruling government of the BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha election, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday announced that they have withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in the state.

The three independent MLAs that withdrew their support from the BJP-led government include Dharam Pal Gondher, Randhir Golan and Sombir Sangwan. While addressing a press conference, one of the three MLAs, Gondher said that they had decided to support the time government till the time former CM Manoharlal Khattar was in power.

"At the time when they needed our support to form the government we were called again and again. We had decided that till the time Manoharlal Khattar was in power, we would support. We are sad that he is no more in power. In the interest of the farmers we withdraw the support from the government," he said. Randhir Golan said that unemployment and inflation are at their highest and in view of this they have withdrawn their support.

"For the last 4.5 years, we extended support to the BJP. Today unemployment and inflation are at their highest. Looking at this, we have withdrawn our support," he said. BJP government has a strength of 40 MLAs. It also had the support of six out of the seven Independents, however, of the six independent MLAs, three withdrew their support.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)