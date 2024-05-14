Left Menu

Khurshid: Nobel for Modi if He Proves Congress Manifesto Draws Muslim League Inspiration

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get the Nobel prize if he could prove that the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections was inspired by the Muslim League.The manifesto is visionary and it talks about creating employment, he said.PM says our manifesto is of Muslim League.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 20:58 IST
Khurshid: Nobel for Modi if He Proves Congress Manifesto Draws Muslim League Inspiration
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get the Nobel prize if he could prove that the Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections was inspired by the Muslim League.

The manifesto is ''visionary'' and it talks about creating employment, he said.

''PM says our manifesto is of Muslim League. How is our manifesto inspired by Muslim League? The PM should get Nobel prize if he proves that whatever is written in the Congress manifesto is not in public interest and is related to an ideology we do not accept,'' Khurshid told reporters here.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi parties (Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT)) should be congratulated for coming together despite their ideological differences, the senior leader said, adding that the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be historic and Maharashtra will decide the contours of the next government at the Centre.

The BJP was breaking up parties using ''fear and money,'', Khurshid alleged, adding that it still could not finish them.

The Modi government took to Gujarat many big-ticket projects originally meant for Maharashtra, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
2
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global
3
Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Indonesia
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024