Musical Performance Enhances Kejriwal's Roadshow in South Delhi

Excitement is palpable at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals first roadshow for Lok Sabha elections in south Delhi after his release from Tihar jail. A man painted himself as the flag of India as he awaits the arrival of Kejriwal in the assembly constituency for the first time since his release from Tihar jail on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:02 IST
Excitement is palpable at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's first roadshow for Lok Sabha elections in south Delhi after his release from Tihar jail. AAP supporters and workers danced to the 'dhol' beats on Saturday with pahadi musicals and bhangra performances setting the stage to welcome the chief minister in Mehrauli. A man painted himself as the flag of India as he awaits the arrival of Kejriwal in the assembly constituency for the first time since his release from Tihar jail on Friday. Kejriwal would be joined by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and the party's south Delhi candidate Sahiram Pahalwan in the roadshow.

In the chief minister's absence, his wife Sunita Kejriwal led several roadshows garnering support for the AAP candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal is on an interim bail till June 1 to participate in the Lok Sabha elections. He is facing charges in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

