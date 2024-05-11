NW Delhi candidate Udit Raj claims opponent is seeking votes in PM Modi's name

INDIA bloc's candidate for North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Udit Raj said he has done work during his last tenure as a Member of Parliament from the seat and will do it again, while his opponent is seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raj claimed that when he was an MP between 2014-19, he was declared as one of the best MPs of the country by an NGO for two years. ''There was no such person in my constituency who I met and did not try to help him. I helped everyone. There was merely any MP who was holding 'janata darbar' for five years,'' Raj said. Raj pointed out the congestion problem in areas like Mundka, Kirari, and Narela where there are railway crossings said that giving over bridges in these areas and a metro line till Narela would be his priority.

''When I was an MP, I raised the issue in the Parliament that the metro line should be extended till Bawana and Qutubgarh. We need to fight for this also. The proper drainage system, roads, and repairing of streets in the constituency are also my priorities,'' he said. "We have several industrial areas in Bawana, Badli and Mundka. Providing proper electricity and atmosphere in these area would also be in our priority,'' Raj stated. The North West Delhi constituency has the second highest number of the voters 25,67,423 (13,83,711 men and 11,83,450 women voters). Kirari is mostly populated by people coming from Poorvanchal area and the area is generally filled with water since there is no proper drainage system there. This would also be in his priorities, Raj said. ''I want to appeal to the people to see the five years of both and vote for the one who is better. My opponent is asking votes in the name of Modi. We have done work and we will do it again,'' he said. The party also started getting support of ground level worker, he said. ''Our party declared seats late and by then, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had deployed its councillors and MLAs on other places. Now we have started getting their support also. All the workers are working honestly and the Congress-AAP joint campaign is good,'' he said. Raj had won the North West Delhi seat in 2014 on Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket. While in 2019, BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans won the seat. Raj is fighting election against BJP's candidate Yogendra Chandoliya. ''We appeal to people to vote us because we will reduce inflation. We will fill 30 lakh jobs vacant in the central government. We have given two guarantees -- woman of a poor family will get Rs one lakh a year, and educated unemployed youth would get Rs one lakh a year. That's why they should vote us. We have spoken about minimum support price (MSP) and waving off loans. We have promised providing jobs. Our manifesto is for all,'' he added. Over 1.5 crore voters in the national capital, more than 8.85 lakh voters from the last polls, are eligible to vote on May 25. Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the the sixth phase on May 25.

