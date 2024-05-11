"Kejriwal should not have accepted bail if he had self-respect": Assam CM

A day after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the AAP leader should not have accepted such a bail if he had the self-respect. "Any person who has a little bit of self-respect would not have come out of jail on such a bail. He should have told the Supreme Court that I don't want such a bail but Kejriwal has no shame left," he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that no other party has been allegedly "harassed to this extent in the past 75 years". He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said is claiming to "fight" corruption, "but all the thieves are in his party".

"...No other party has been harassed to this extent in 75 years. The Prime Minister is saying that he is fighting corruption but all the thieves are in his party," he claimed. He also warned that all the opposition leaders, including Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, and MK Stalin would be sent to jail in case the BJP-led NDA comes to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"They will send opposition leaders to jail and will finish them (Nipta denge) ...Our ministers, Hemant Soren (former Jharkhand CM), ministers of Mamata Banerjee's party (Trinamool Congress) are in jail...If they (BJP) win again, then Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Uddhav Thackeray (UBT Chief) and other opposition leaders all would be sent in jail...," Kejriwal said while addressing a joint press conference. Kejriwal asked BJP who will become the Prime Min ister if BJP wins the polls as PM Modi made a rule that that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years and PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17 this year.

"...These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75, on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years...LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September...If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?, Kejriwal added. Aam Admi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a big relief from the Supreme Court, which on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 in the excise policy case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta granted the Delhi Chief Minister interim bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)